PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland is pleased to announce a partnership with the Villanova University School of Business’ Center for Church Management to offer an innovative, two-year, online master of science in church management degree. The program provides students with a high-level skill set in effective church management and, as part of the partnership, benefactors of Villanova University are funding up to $73,500 in scholarships per year for new students from within the Diocese of Portland.

“This partnership will allow for our professionals at the diocesan and parish levels to enhance their understanding of effective management and strategic planning,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “I am certain the program will help participants learn the best ways in which to preserve, protect, and administer the resources of the diocese, our churches, and our schools with transparency and integrity.”

Recently ranked a top five online graduate business degree program in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the MSCM program at Villanova is designed to meet the needs of an international student body of church leaders and managers, including diocesan and parish finance roles, clergy and lay people serving in pastoral ministry roles, and individuals who have worked in business and want to transition to roles in the Church.





“This is an ideal program for active professionals who can’t leave their current positions and relocate for in-person studies,” said Elizabeth Allen, director of human resources for the Diocese of Portland. “The MSCM can be completed online and in only two years with part-time study.”

“For nearly 170 years, the Diocese of Portland has been driven by its commitment to spreading God’s love and mercy, providing the opportunities for the faithful to grow closer to Jesus, and advancing the mission of the Church through responsible stewardship. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience in helping the diocese in these efforts in the years to come,” said Matthew F. Manion, ’11 MSCM, faculty director.

The Villanova University School of Business currently has similar partnership arrangements with dioceses in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information about the program, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/sites/default/files/files/VillanovaMastersBrochure.pdf.