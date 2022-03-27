ST. AGATHA — Wisdom Middle/High School has announced the first-semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. The following were included.

Grade 12

High honors: Jordan Clavette, Alex Deschaine, Shelby Guerrette, Paige Labrie, Nicholas Lavoie, Jack Michaud, Carter Pelletier, Madysen Picard, Autumn Roy, Sam Roy, Owen Sirois, Ashley Stevens and Connor Thamsen; honors: Shayna Albert, Jackson Dube and Reece Pelletier.





Grade 11

High honors: Colby Coulombe, Dominick Gendreau, Christian Guimond, Ethan Hayes, Kelsie Hebert, Logan Lagasse, Abbie Lerman, Olivia Ouellette, Kyle Pelletier and Alexis Silva; honors: Kaden Daigle.

Grade 10

High honors Jack Desjardins, Brooke Franck, Shane Gendreau, Tazz Pelletier, Lilly Roy and Colleen Thamsen; honors: Matt Colbath, Max Colbath, Sam Dionne-Sharpe, Madison Kraft, Layne Murphy and Makayla Stevens.

Grade nine

High honors: Elexis Dionne, Austin Guerrette, Camden Pelletier, Logan Pelletier, Ryan Pelletier, Landon Picard and Alex Querze; honors: Trevor Chasse, Kamryn Clavette, Rebecca Hayes and Lance Ouellette.

Grade eight

High honors: Macie Albert, Zoie Caldwell, Kelsie Daigle, Riley Guerrette, Ava Lerman, Katelyn Letterman, Kayleigh Michaud, Travis Parent, Sam Tardif and Alexis Weyeneth; honors: Jacob Daigle, Joel Desjardins, Lily Ouellette and Shane Sandstrom.

Grade seven High honors: Faith Belanger, Alana Colon, Madisyn Cyr, Stasya Cyr, Tanner Marquis, Emma Mockus, Josh Querze, Keagan St. Onge and Joshua Theriault; honors: Aleck Gendreau, Mavrik Levesque and Emma Soucy.