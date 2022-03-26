Husson University junior forward-center Bailey Donovan received yet another award for her tremendous season when she became the program’s first All-American since Husson joined NCAA Division III from the NAIA in 2003.

Liza Doughty was the last All-American in 2001 when Husson was in NAIA.

The former Hampden Academy star was one of 41 All-American honorable mentions to go with 10 who were selected to the All-American team.





St. Joseph’s College of Standish senior guard Cassandra Stapelfield was also chosen as an honorable mention.

The 6-foot-3 Donovan averaged 20.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, two blocked shots and 1.7 assists per game for the Eagles. The North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year shot 63.8 percent from the floor.

Her 63.8 percent shooting percentage was second-best in the country and her 13.9 rebounds were fourth.

She became just the second player in program history to average a double-double. Sue Skinner accomplished the feat in 1973.

Her 19 double-doubles were fourth-most in the nation. Her 4.9 offensive rebounds and nine defensive rebounds per game were seventh-most.

“This is quite an honor for her,” said Husson coach Kissy Walker. “Her footwork is terrific. She is a skilled player, she has a nice outside shot and she is physically strong.

“She can run the floor and she has great hands,” added Walker, who also noted that Donovan is an intimidating force in the paint on defense who alters shots as well as blocks them.

Donovan also earned D3hoops.com All-Region second team honors; New England Women’s Basketball second team accolades and the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honor.

Donovan was ill and missed Husson’s NAC championship game loss to SUNY Poly, 76-57.

Stapelfield averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Monks. She shot 47.2 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.