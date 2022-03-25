MARS HILL – Northern Light Health presents BigRock with a check for $100,000 to support the mountain’s new chairlift capital campaign.

In December BigRock Mountain kicked off a $2.9 million capital campaign to replace their existing, double chairlift with a state-of-the-art quad chairlift. The new lift will increase mountain capacity, shorten lift rides, and secure BigRock as a premier family skiing destination.

While Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is well-known in The County, some may not be as familiar with Northern Light Health. Northern Light Health includes 10 hospitals, stretching across Maine from Presque Isle to Portland, and includes Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. In addition to hospitals, Northern Light Health offers home care, hospice, retail pharmacies, emergency transport, and dozens of outpatient care sites. In all, the system has nearly 130 locations statewide.





This gift is being made by Northern Light Health, which together with AR Gould is committed to the health and well-being of the people of Maine. BigRock is an important community resource that offers outdoor activities in support of a healthy lifestyle. It also serves as a key community asset that helps attract and retain healthcare workers to the County.

“BigRock is so important to the quality of life in the County. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and brings families together. Northern Light Health is thrilled to invest in this critical need. The new chair lift ensures years of safe and healthy fun in the County,” said Greg LaFrancois, senior vice president at Northern Light Health and president of AR Gould Hospital.

BigRock Mountain is experiencing incredible growth as more families and individuals take their fun outside and outdoor recreation becomes a rising factor in Maine’s economy. With record season pass sales, and growing momentum in the chairlift capital campaign, the message is clear that people and businesses care strongly about BigRock Mountain and the future of skiing and snowboarding in Northern Maine.

“The BigRock board is pleased to accept Northern Light Health’s donation and appreciates the hospital systems commitment to keeping Maine communities healthy. Remaining active in the winter is vital to one’s health and skiing is the perfect opportunity to stay active with family and friends. Skiing is a lifelong sport and we often see three generations out on the hill recreating and making memories together. This wonderful donation from Northern Light Health puts us one step closer to ensuring future generations are afforded the same opportunities,” said Gene Cronin, BigRock Board and Presque Isle Recreation and Parks director.

BigRock Mountain is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization registered in the state of Maine. At 1,748 feet tall Big Rock Mountain is the largest ski area in Northern Maine/Eastern Maritimes with 27 trails, two chair lifts, two surface lifts and snowmaking on 60 percent of the terrain. The new lift will have the potential to sustain BigRock from any other major lift capital needs for the next generation and more.



For more information about the project, to donate or reach out to Big Rock Fundraising Team, please call 207-769-3700 or email liftcampaign@bigrockmaine.com.