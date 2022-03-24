Grants to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved, and/or vulnerable communities in Maine are available from the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

The Brain Foundation Fund awards grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on individuals who live in Auburn, Bath, Biddeford, Brunswick, Greater Portland, Lewiston, Saco and Sanford, or to organizations with a statewide mission in the fund’s focus areas. Grants support early childhood care and education; extended-day learning; community clinics and oral health initiatives; hunger prevention and food security; homelessness alleviation; and legal services.

The application deadline is April 1. Online applications, guidelines and a complete list of 2021 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.





In 2021, the committee awarded grants totaling $170,000 to 33 nonprofit organizations. Consumers for Affordable Health Care Foundation was awarded $7,500 to link uninsured and new Mainers to health coverage and safety-net programs. Portland Community Squash was awarded $5,000 to grow its youth development Rally Portland program and $7,500 was awarded to Kids First Center in Scarborough to guide parents involved in conflict to support children’s development and well-being.

David and Frances Brain established the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation in 1993 to address social issues and encourage the family’s future generations to contribute to the well-being of communities in Maine, Georgia and Kentucky, where they live.

For more information about the fund, please call or email Program Officer John Ochira at 207-412-0837 or jochira@mainecf.org.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.