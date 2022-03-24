BRUNSWICK – The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming both virtually and live to Brunswick on March 31 and April 1, features nine short and feature-length films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of international fly fishing.

Theater tickets will be available for purchase at https://www.explorefrontier.com/event/2022-international-fly-fishing-film-festival-if4/ and if available, at the door on the day of the event for the live showings at the Frontier Cafe Cinema & Gallery, 14 Maine Street Brunswick; while the virtual presentation on April 1 may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/61fc57675933a00055753a19.

Theater doors will open at 6 p.m. with both live and virtual showings starting at 7 p.m. General admission for either the live or virtual event is $20. Once logged in, access to the virtual film showing will be granted for seven days.





Both the live and virtual events are hosted by Fly Fishing in Maine. For information, contact mhalkiotis@flyfishinginmaine.org.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2022 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

For information about the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, contact info@flyfilmfest.com.

Among the films to be screened are:

Caddis Magic. A film of hope that bugs will hatch and trout will rise to them;

Four Weeks of Daylight. Atlantic salmon on the northern coast of the Kola Peninsula;

Out West. Smallmouth bass on flyrod poppers cast by Brian O’Keefe;

Casting Maya. Ascension Bay in Mexico’s Yucatan in search of bonefish, permit, snook and tarpon;

A Season in the South. Remote rivers in the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island;

Flat Out. 2021 Stimmies Anglers Choice Winner exploring Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats; and

Into Blue. A trip up to the salt of Far North Queensland, Australia, wading and wandering the flats.

Other films include A Fly-fishing Refugee, the uplifting story of a Polish dissident in the early 1980s yearning for wild rivers; and Home Waters, a look at the trophy trout of British Columbia, Canada.

About IF4: Founded in 2011, The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films have captured the attention of anglers around the world.