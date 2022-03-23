Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: Ed Zurga / AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussion with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

By Dave Skretta, AP Sports Writer