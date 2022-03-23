New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for April that are designed to help people in Maine build a career, start a business, and manage money. The full class schedule is online at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes scheduled for April—Financial Literacy Month–that focus on managing money include:

Budgeting Basics: Monday, March 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Explore building a budget that works for you. We will cover money tracking, goal setting, and how having a sense of your overall financial situation can assist you in creating and using a budget.





Build Your Savings: Wednesday, March 30, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Setting money aside helps you plan for the future and reach your goals. While saving can be challenging, taking small steps can make a difference. (Also offered April 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Let’s Talk About Credit: Monday, April 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn how to reduce your debt, improve your credit, and maintain a good credit score. Create your own step-by-step plan to pay down your debt.

Matched Savings Information Session: Monday, April 4, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Learn about matched savings programs such as the Rainy Day Savings and Family Development Account programs. They can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work, check on eligibility, and ask questions.

My Money Works: Wednesdays, April 6 – May 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability. (Also offered Mondays, April 25 – May 23, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Classes focused on building careers and starting businesses include:

Grow Your Business Online: Self-paced, enroll anytime, complete by May 31, 2022. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work online at your own pace through self-guided courses covering branding, GoDaddy tools, website design and content, SEO & marketing, ecommerce, and more. Interactive remote sessions and labs are included. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Next Steps: Work & Life Beyond the Pandemic: Thursdays, March 31 – May 5, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. In this interactive online class participants will take steps toward work and life changes, make connections with other participants and community-based resources, set personal goals, and develop an action plan for making progress on their goals.

Business Success: Thursdays, March 31 – April 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Business Success is a series of dynamic online workshops created to help you understand and manage the many components of starting and growing your business successfully.Mar 31:Bookkeeping Solutions; Apr. 7: Projecting Cash Flow; Apr. 14: Quickbooks – Is it Right for Me?; Apr. 21: Tax Readiness

Job Search Classes: Mondays, April 4 – 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Apr. 4: Job SearchStrategies; Apr. 11: Resume Strategies; Apr. 25: Interview Strategies(no class Apr. 18)

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, April 5, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and the resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Thursday, April 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, April 5 – 19, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Work for Yourself @50+: Thursday, April 28, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Gain the knowledge, support, and resources you need to make informed decisions about working for yourself and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.

For the full schedule of upcoming classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.



New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.