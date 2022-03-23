BOSTON — MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester:

* Luciana Clein is a native of Bangor, and is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree. Luciana will graduate from the Boston campus in 2026.

* Sophia Lu is a native of Brewer, and is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree. Sophia will graduate from the Boston campus in 2026.





* Tianna Cyr is a native of Glenburn, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography degree. Tianna will graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.

* Evan Gaudette is a native of Hampden, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical health studies degree. Evan will graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.