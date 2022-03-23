Community invited to Good Life Center apple pruning workshop

BROOKSVILLE — On Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon arborist and organic farmer Phil Norris of Blue Hill will lead the annual apple pruning workshop at the organic orchard at the Good Life Center on Cape Rosier, the historic homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the back-to-the-land and organic gardening movements.

Admission is free, but participants should bring pruning tools if possible. The pruning workshop is designed to meet the needs of all levels of pruning experience and expertise. Participants will learn pruning techniques and strategies, proper and safe handling of tools, and how to develop short and long term goals for maximizing yields for small orchard management. Donations to the GLC will be accepted, and CDC guidelines for COVID will be in place. For more information, contact Warren Berkowitz at 207-374-5386.



