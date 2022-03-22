Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine’s community college sports successes and failures are not high on the Maine sports radar. So where was the Bangor Daily News to “splash” across its front page the national basketball championship successes of the Central Maine Community College women’s basketball and Southern Maine Community College men’s basketball Division II teams. Maybe? I should ask, where was I?

Could it be ripe for the state of Maine to offer a 24-hour, seven-day TV sports channel reporting sports news and televising live, as well as replays of the myriad in season Maine high school and college sports as well as organized summertime baseball from Little League to American Legion tournaments. There is no shortage of Maine sports to cover from season to season.

Not looking for one but it sounds like a very steady job to me and a real pleasure for Maine sports fans. Sure beats three minutes of local TV sportscasts. If only there were recorded memories of Stearns High School basketball played during the 1960s plus a 1970 state basketball championship.





So how about an annual Maine football magazine previewing Maine high school and college football teams. And an annual Maine high school and college basketball preview magazine. Sufficient advertising and consumer interest?

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket