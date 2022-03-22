PORTLAND – Project>Login, a signature program of Educate Maine, is offering Code.org’s Equity in Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles Program for Maine educators Monday, June 27th to Friday, July 1st at the University of New England Biddeford campus. The week-long intensive workshop is free and includes housing, meals, and program materials.

Project>Login and Code.org’s Equity in Advanced Placement Computer Science (AP CS) Principles Program will train up to 32 educators to assist them in providing Advanced Placement Computer Science courses to Maine youth in grades nine-twelve. This Summer Institute is a five day, in-person intensive workshop with housing and meals included on the Biddeford Campus of the University of New England. The guided program will provide support in the following areas: logistics of creating a new course, equitable recruitment of students, and professional learning for educators new to Computer Science. After completing this intensive, participants will receive monthly virtual training from Project>Login staff to help them continue their learning.

In addition to training educators, the program also offers a holistic approach to supporting both administrators and school counselors prior to and during their first year offering AP CS Principles. All school leadership program participants receive stipends at the completion of their training. Thanks to generous support from the US Department of Education’s Education Innovation and Research Grant Program, in partnership with Code.org, there is no cost for eligible educators to participate in this program.





This professional development opportunity is part of a series of offerings from Code.org, including CS Discoveries for educators of grades six through eight, and CS Principles for educators of grades nine through twelve which will also be offered at this year’s Summer Institute. 2022 will mark the sixth year that these Code.org Professional Development Programs have been offered in Maine, and the first year for the Equity in AP CS Principles Program. In these six years more than 125 school districts have expanded Computer Science education and over 1,000 educators have been trained.

For more information and a link to the Equity in AP CS Principles Program application please visit: http://www.projectlogin.com/education/computerscienceeducation or contact Angela Oechslie, 207-217-0096, angela@educatemaine.org. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through June 1.

About Educate Maine:

Educate Maine champions career readiness by increasing the educational attainment of Maine people, enabling all students to succeed in postsecondary education and in the workplace. Landmark programs include the Maine Teacher of the Year program, Education Leaders Experience, Project>Login, and Maine Career Catalyst. More information is available at educatemaine.org.

About Project>Login:

Project>Login is a nonpartisan public-private partnership charged with expanding computer science to all students, addressing the tech talent pipeline and growing the network of computing and IT professionals in Maine. Project>Login empowers Maine educators and learners to prepare for the expanding career opportunities related to computer science & information technology. Launched in 2013, the program is a partnership between several Maine-based employers, higher education institutions and Maine’s K-12 public education system.

About Code.org

Code.org® is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by women and underrepresented minorities. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science. Code.org provides the leading curriculum for K–12 computer science in the largest school districts in the United States, and Code. org also organizes the annual Hour of Code campaign which has engaged 10 percent of all students worldwide. Code.org is supported by generous donors including Amazon, Facebook, Google, the Infosys Foundation, Microsoft, and many more.