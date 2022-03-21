South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport forward Cullen Adams became the first player from his school to win the prestigious Travis Roy Award on Saturday.

The Travis Roy Award goes to the state’s top Class A hockey player.

Adams became the 27th recipient of the award, named in honor of the late Travis Roy, the Yarmouth native who was paralyzed from the neck down when he fell into the boards on his first shift for the Boston University Terriers.





Roy became a renowned motivational speaker who touched thousands of lives before he died on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 45.

The award was presented at the Class state A hockey banquet in Auburn.

Adams was one of four semifinalists along with Bangor High School goalie Jake Hirsch, Edward Little High School of Auburn forward Jack Keefe and Falmouth High forward Charlie Adams.

Adams, whose brother Mitchell was a Roy semifinalist in 2019, registered 16 goals and 11 assists in 22 games for South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport to lead his team to third place in the Heal Points Standings and a berth in the playoff semifinals where it lost to eventual state champion Scarborough in double overtime, 5-4.

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport wound up 13-7-1.

The brothers played one season together at South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport.

Hirsch guided Bangor to a 14-3 regular season campaign and the No. 2 seeding in the Heal Points standings.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender was 10-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a sparkling .950 save percentage for the Rams, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Scarborough 4-2.

He had four shutouts.

Charlie Adams sparked 9-7-1 Falmouth to the fourth seed as he racked up 10 goals and 22 assists.

Falmouth lost to Thornton Academy of Saco in the quarterfinals.

Keefe was the catalyst for Edward Little, which went 16-2 during the regular season to earn the top seed for the playoffs.

He collected 17 goals and 11 assists for the Red Eddies, who were upset in the semifinals by Thornton Academy of Saco.

Hirsch was looking to become Bangor’s first Roy Award recipient since Parker Sanderson won it in 2013. EL hasn’t had a winner since Kyle Smith in 2004 and Falmouth’s last winner was Theo Hembre in 2018.