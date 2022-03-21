Heavyweight boxer Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe of Fairfield got back on the winning track Saturday night with a second-round stoppage of Fabian “El Lobo” Valdez in Derry, New Hampshire.

The bout was part of the Granite Chin Slugfest card held at the New England Sports Center.

Rolfe, the former New England heavyweight champion, began the scheduled eight-round bout by patiently cutting off the ring and catching Valdez with a few body shots that slowed his opponent.





Rolfe then decked Valdez twice in the second round before the fight was halted by the referee with 1:15 remaining.

Rolfe improved his professional record to 7-3-1 with five knockouts in his first bout since losing to undefeated Steven Torres via first-round TKO on a nationally televised card held in Las Vegas last August.