There’s nothing like a nice trail camera video to remind us about the natural beauty that surrounds us in Maine.

Barak Gurney has again come through with some footage that should serve as a calming minute watching some white-tailed deer.

Gurney’s bird feeder has been a big hit with the critters, especially when it is loaded with a delicious apple. Today’s video features two deer making a visit to the spot.

The doe knocks down and gobbles up the apple as another deer looks on from the background.

Thanks, Barak, for more of your great videos!

