Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Could someone explain why Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is still happening? The U.S. and NATO do not want to put troops and aircraft into Ukraine because Putin has nuclear weapons. If Putin invades one of the NATO countries, will we use the same excuse to allow him to do whatever he wants?

Do not kid yourself, we are already in the third world war, the only difference is Ukraine is fighting it by themselves. The rest of Europe and the U. S. are next. Had Putin not met such fierce resistance in Ukraine he would be there now. The Russian soldiers have two choices, invade Ukraine and die or refuse to invade and die at the hand of their own leader back home. Putin’s own war is killing Ukranians and Russians both and destroying the economies of both countries.

NATO and the U. S. should stop threatening war crimes that will never affect or stop Putin. Do the real humanitarian thing and take Putin out. The Russian and Ukrainian soldiers will be shooting their guns in the air together in celebration instead of at one another. Do it before it’s too late for all of us. Glory to Ukraine.

Hilton Hafford

Allagash