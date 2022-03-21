Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A couple of positives have come out of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric actions. He’s made all of us forget about party affiliations and the younger generations around the world have seen how he really is.

I hope BDN readers will mention to the younger crowd that Russia once told us, ” We will bury you” and that they’ve never apologized nor retracted that promise, wrapped in a threat.

David M. Betts





Bucksport