A man has surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff with authorities near the Scarborough Downs.

Adam Jutkiewicz, 35, allegedly trespassed inside a maintenance building on Scarborough Downs Road and refused to leave on Monday, according to Scarborough police.

Police have charged Jutkiewicz with burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, creating a police standoff, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release. The most serious of those is the burglary charge, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in jail.





Multiple SWAT teams responded to the building and tried to negotiate with Jutkiewicz to surrender. He eventually surrendered without incident, several hours after the standoff had begun, police said

The Scarborough Downs stopped its horse racing operations in 2020 after 70 years. The site was used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site last year and is being developed as an “innovation district” for businesses.

The Southern Maine Regional SWAT team, which features officers from Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, South Portland, and the Portland Police Department’s SWAT team both responded to the incident.