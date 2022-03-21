FARMINGTON — Registration for 2022 University of Maine at Farmington May and Summer Session courses is now open to the public.



A wide-ranging selection of online, hybrid and in-person classes are being offered across the University featuring courses in Art History, Biology, Business, Computer Science, Early Childhood and Early Childhood Special Education, Education, English, Environmental Science, Health, History, Mathematics, Philosophy, Physical Education, Political Science, Psychology, Recreation, and Rehabilitation.



In addition, a group of highly focused one- and two-credit technical courses are also being offered. These include topics such as SQL, Excel and VBA, Python, R and Data Visualization with Tableau. These courses count towards the UMF Data Analytics minor for matriculated students or can be used to jumpstart preparation for certain certification exams.



May session begins May 9 and Summer session begins June 21, with variable end dates.



To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will be in touch.



Courses may be of particular interest to nontraditional students; individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies; or high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.



For additional information, or for educators interested in learning about graduate course offerings, contact Ken Lewis, director of Educational Outreach, at mailto:umfcontinuinged@maine.edu.



For information on the UMF Early College Program contact Kirsten Petroska, director of the UMF Early College program, at mailto:kirsten.petroska@maine.edu.





More articles from the BDN