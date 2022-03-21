HALLOWELL – Hope blossoms as mental health becomes increasingly prioritized across Maine Communities. “It’s always good to have those life-saving skills that you hope you don’t have to use, but you’re prepared if the situation arises.” shares Jodi, NAMI Suicide Prevention training participant.

Jodi is one of the thousands of professionals and community members who joined a NAMI Maine Suicide Prevention or Mental Health training last year. The stories and impact of these Mainers, who are dedicated to helping others heal and recover, can be explored in the 2021 Annual Report of NAMI Maine, the Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Our nation has shifted to a new awareness of the need for mental wellness. It isn’t just Olympic athletes, politicians, and media darlings, but our very own family members who suffer on a day-to-day basis to maintain mental stability.” shares Amy Hodgdon, NAMI Maine board president.





NAMI family services and helpline offer compassion, strategies, and support to families across the state, so they can better care for themselves and their loved ones. Through a statewide network of affiliates NAMI advocates for improved quality of services for all persons affected by mental health, promoting peer support and public awareness.

“NAMI Maine will continue to serve as a statewide mental health resource helping our shared communities recover and heal – thank you to our robust community of peers, professionals, donors and other dedicated community members for making this possible.” shares Linda Schreiber, NAMI Maine interim executive director.

The full report can be viewed online at www.namimaine.org/annual-reports.

As the largest grassroots mental health organization delivering advocacy, education, and support in the state, NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for everyone impacted by behavioral health concerns. Incorporated in 1984, The Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness engages with leaders and community partners at all levels to improve the state’s mental health system through collaboration and education.