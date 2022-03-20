FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer four options for online food safety training for volunteer cooks starting 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 5. Additional sessions are 1–4 p.m. April 7 or 13, and 5–8 p.m. April 19.

“Cooking for Crowds” offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive a “Cooking for Crowds” training manual, certificate of attendance and more. This class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 per person fee includes all materials; registration is required. Register and find more details on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471 (in Maine); ksavoie@maine.edu.



