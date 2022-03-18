AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is set to receive about $45 million to improve roads around the state, including in its capital city.

The money is part of the fiscal year’s transportation bill. Almost $5 million of the funding will be used to improve a section of an Augusta street that has been the subject of more than two dozen collisions over the past decade.

Other road projects are slated for Berwick, Camden, Houlton, Newport and elsewhere. There are 12 projects in total.





Republican Sen. Susan Collins said poor roads in the state “cost Mainers hundreds of dollars each year on average in vehicle repairs and wasted gasoline due to congestion” and the improvements will help reduce that.