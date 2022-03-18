PORTLAND, Maine — A warm March in Maine has kicked off what could be a long season for those who suffer from allergies.

A study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications finds warmer temperatures and extra carbon dioxide in the air could lengthen and exacerbate pollen season.

A common allergen in March is juniper trees. Over the next few weeks, poplar and maple pollen will become more common.





Wet weather should keep allergens at bay through the upcoming weekend. Pollen counts will increase next week with the return of dry and mild weather conditions.

Tree pollen season usually peaks in Maine during the month of May. Maple, birch and oak trees become the dominant allergens.

Once the leaves are fully grown in late May and June, grass becomes the dominant allergen through early and mid-summer.

Looking for relief from allergies? Doctors recommend keeping windows closed at home, showering before bed and frequently changing clothes.