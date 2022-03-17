Maine’s Susan Collins and Angus King are among 10 U.S. senators going to Poland and Germany this weekend as part of a congressional delegation reviewing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Three million people have fled Ukraine and thousands have been killed since Russia’s late-February invasion. The U.S. and allies responded with sanctions crippling the Russian economy. President Joe Biden approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine this week with wide consensus in Washington that the U.S. should aid Ukraine but not escalate conflict.

Both Collins and King supported a ban on Russian oil imports before Biden imposed one this month. Collins has joined other Republicans in pressing Biden to back a plan to send Polish warplanes and other defense equipment to Ukraine. King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, has generally backed Biden’s tack.





Scant details of the trip were released by the delegation, which is being led by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. In a joint statement, the group said it will speak with military leaders, return with ideas on how to support Ukraine further and “see firsthand the heartbreaking humanitarian impact of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war of aggression.”

“This strong, bipartisan delegation proves the Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine,” they said.