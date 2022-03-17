With the snow cover gone or rapidly melting away, wild animals in Maine are eagerly browsing the woods and fields in search of some long-hidden food.

Barak Gurney continues to provide the critters in his neck of the woods with some supplemental food. In this case, it’s apples on his bird feeder.

Today’s trail camera video shows a curious gray squirrel scampering around, including making a close-up appearance before finding its prize.





Thanks so much to Barak for more interesting wildlife footage!



Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors.