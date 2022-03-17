Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Regarding the recent editorial, “It’s time for negotiations on a bill to protect abortion that can pass the US Senate” by BDN editorial board:

The concern is that it is being left in the hands of nine justices of the Supreme Court. Did Roe v. Wade not come out of that same court in 1973? Is the only difference that it is not good enough unless it is killing many of our future kids?

Choice based on the convenience of the living is not choice. There is always a loss and it is always the silent child. This death is called women’s health care.





R. Scott Jellison

Hermon