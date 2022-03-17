CASTINE — In an effort to further campus efforts toward building a thriving, equitable and ecologically just world, Maine Maritime Academy has become a member of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Through membership in AASHE, the academy will receive support in advancing its sustainability initiatives throughout the institution and in the community.

“I’m thrilled that MMA is now part of an organization that guides colleges in their quest to become more environmentally sustainable,” says engineering professor Barbara Fleck. “I hope that with the expertise provided by AASHE and the involvement of students, faculty, and staff we can set environmental goals for MMA, evaluate our progress towards those goals, and achieve greater environmental sustainability on campus.”

“AASHE counts on the support of progressive institutions like Maine Maritime to fulfill its mission to inspire and catalyze higher education to lead the global sustainability transformation,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “As laboratories for experimentation and innovation, higher education institutions have a unique opportunity to make sustainability part of everyone’s agenda. I welcome MMA to our family of colleges, universities, associations and businesses driving the transformation to a sustainable world.”





AASHE enables higher education institutions to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network of peer support and knowledge sharing. Membership covers every individual at an institution, so the entire campus community can take advantage of member benefits.

“We are happy to have MMA join AASHE and take an active role within this community as we all work to advance sustainability,” shared Meghan Fay Zahniser. “We invite students, faculty, and staff at the institution to visit our site and create an AASHE account. This will allow everyone to take advantage of the member only resources, free webinars, and discounts to our annual conference.”

“This commitment to sustainability aligns closely with our partnerships in local communities and industry, and is an exciting next step for MMA. We anticipate growth in sustainability programming in the coming years, and this membership is key to our future success,” says Keith Williamson, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS®), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. STARS is intended to engage and recognize the full spectrum of colleges and universities – from community colleges to research universities – and encompasses long-term sustainability goals for already high-achieving institutions as well as entry points of recognition for institutions that are taking first steps toward sustainability.



AASHE is an association of colleges, universities, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that are working to create a sustainable future. AASHE empowers higher education faculty, administrators, staff and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. AASHE works with and for higher education to ensure that our world’s future leaders are motivated and equipped to solve sustainability challenges. To further its mission of empowering higher education to lead the sustainability transformation, AASHE provides resources, professional development, and a network of support to enable institutions of higher education to model sustainability in all areas, from governance and operations to education and research.

AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way, encompassing human and ecological health, social justice, secure livelihoods, and a better world for all generations. AASHE is a member-driven, independent 501(c)(3).



Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering 22 programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The annual job placement rate for MMA graduates is approximately 90 percent within 90 days of graduation. The college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, U.S. News and World Report, and Money Magazine. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.