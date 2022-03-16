Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we all know, there has been a recent increase in international demand and costs for fuels due to the recovery from COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Maybe it is also to divert attention from climate change and a desire for profit?

I am doing five things to reduce my use of gas and propane — to save money and reduce my greenhouse gas emissions:

First, I am reducing my driving — doing meetings via Zoom, combining trips, phoning and emailing. I have a pretty efficient 2020 gas-powered car that has only 10,300 miles on it, so I am not selling it. I realize others cannot reduce their driving.





Second, I am lowering my thermostat for my propane furnace and wearing sweaters and fleece pants and putting a blanket over my knees. When it has been windy, I keep my blinds down.

Third, since the costs are increasing for all things, I am also buying things I need — particularly food — on sale.

Fourth, I am getting my electricity from hydroelectric power. It’s also less expensive than the standard offer.

Fifth, I am studying the historic costs for crude oil — it is a volatile commodity. In the last week, crude oil prices have fallen $20 a barrel — yet, mostly, gasoline prices have not.

Last week, I bought gas in Bucksport for 30 cents less a gallon than if I’d bought it in Orland. So, look around. During the last price spike in early 2008, I drove 25 miles to find a 10 cents per gallon lower gas price. I bought six gallons yet burned up almost a gallon — a mistake I remember.

Pam Person

Orland