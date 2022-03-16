Special matching grant program to aid Ukrainian people

HOLDEN — The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation will be providing up to $50,000 through a special matching grant initiative for Ukrainian relief, designated to help Ukrainian people who are living through the devastation and tragedies from war in their country.

Grand Master, Richard M. Nadeau says: “We’ve heard from so many that want to help our friends in Ukraine, those that have stayed in their country and those that have fled to other countries for safety, so we decided to do something about it.”





The Foundation’s Board of Trustees voted to set up a special matching grant to encourage those that wish to help, to do so now and double the impact of their giving. The Foundation will match the first $50,000 in donations. The goal is to raise an additional $50,000 quickly and be able to send $100,000 to trustworthy and vetted organizations with response teams and infrastructure on the ground to deliver the aid and supplies where needed most.

Maine Masonic Lodges are working to raise funds locally and the general public can make a secure donation today at www.MaineMCF.org.

Susan Scacchi, executive director of the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, says, “We have all heard the stories of the millions fleeing across the borders into neighboring countries for safety. Like so many of you, the Trustees wanted to help. Through its $50,000 matching funds initiative, we hope to encourage those that wish to help to act now and also provide them with a means to ensure their financial assistance translates into the aid that is needed most and is delivered where needed most – as effectively as possible.”

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity. Helping people in time of need is one of the tenets of Freemasonry (Relief), and Maine Masons want to help make a difference in this time of great need.