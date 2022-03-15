U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The congressman is one of several House Democrats who have reported contracting COVID-19 in recent days, although his office said he did not attend a party retreat in Philadelphia last week after which several members tested positive.

Golden, 39, said on Twitter that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would remain in Maine this week, voting by proxy under House rules. He has been vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, his office said.





He is the second member of Maine’s congressional delegation to report testing positive since the start of the pandemic after U.S. Sen. Angus King last August. King, a 77-year-old cancer survivor who was also vaccinated, received monoclonal antibodies and made a full recovery.