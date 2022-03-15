Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is critical that LD 2013, “An Act Relating to Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Contamination in the State” is passed. Young farm families need our immediate assistance! Many have had their entire lives thrown into turmoil when they found their farms, wells, and even blood have been contaminated after unknowingly acquiring farmland that was previously contaminated by a state-sponsored program. They had no role in proliferating this toxic debacle.

In recent years more young people have been farming in Maine. This has been critical in rejuvenating agriculture in our state. Our agricultural sector depends on how we meet the challenges of PFAS contamination on farmland. Farmers need robust support by the state of Maine to address all impacts of the PFAS contamination. The funding that LD 2013 dedicates is the first step in attempting to right the wrong.

As much money as possible should be dedicated to support for research, remediation and mitigation of the problems that have resulted, otherwise we may not have a viable farm community as we move ahead. These unfortunate farmers that have unwittingly dedicated their hard work and farming efforts should be financially compensated for their losses, which in some cases amounts to nearly their entire livelihoods.





Tom Aversa

Board chair

Sebasticook Regional Land Trust

Unity