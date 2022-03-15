Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The “Other Voices” piece in the BDN on March 11 stating “condemn Putin not Russians” misses a very important point. Vladimir Putin may have started this illegal war but he was not flying the jet that sent a missile at a hospital, he was not manning a machine gun that was murdering civilians.

I find it very hard to understand why anyone cannot find that there is a huge problem with the attitude(s) of the Russian people, rich and poor, military and civilian, and that is why the world is dealing with this horrible situation that currently exists.

Nicholas Fox





Holden