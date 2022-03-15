ROCKLAND — On Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. chef Liz Corriveau will lead a class in making birria tacos, a traditional stewed meat taco meal made with chiles and other herbs and spices. The class is offered both in person, at the Hole in the Wall Bagel Café in Rockland, and online.

Corriveau specializes in Mexican cuisine. Her creative and delicious meals can be found at the Good Tern Co-op where she works full time. Having moved from California over 20 years ago, Corriveau has been feeding family, friends and the Midcoast community in various ways. She continues to enjoy chopping, creating, and feeding people.



The class is free and open to all, and registration is required. For more information and to reserve a place, contact Mia Bogyo at mia.bogyo1@gmail.com or call the Good Tern Co-op at 207-594-8822.



