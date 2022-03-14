Timing is truly everything.

Hours after a bidder placed $518,000 on the “last” touchdown pass NFL legend Tom Brady threw in the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shocked the sports world by announcing on social media that he would be unretiring and going back to Tampa.

The person, who is unidentified, bought the ball that was thrown to wide receiver Mike Evans in the Buccaneers’ home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23. The bidding started at $100,000 and 23 bids were made at the auction site Leland’s.





Sometimes, historic NFL items are preserved in the Pro Football Hall of Fame or museums, but Evans threw the ball into the stands, which allowed it to become a public item. The ball was verified by Leland’s for authenticity.

After the Rams game, Brady was uncertain about his playing future. He announced his retirement a week later, which significantly increased the cost of the ball.

Last year, Leland’s auctioned Brady’s first career touchdown ball for $428,841, which went to wide receiver Terry Glenn with the Patriots.

Now, the ball isn’t worth as much as it was yesterday. Of course, that’s assuming Brady can at least throw one touchdown ball next season.

Aron Yohannes, oregonlive.com