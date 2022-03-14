AUGUSTA, Maine – The Maine State House will be closed through Tuesday after a burst pipe delayed a legislative committee meeting on Monday morning.

A meeting of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee that was set to start at 9 a.m. was facing a delay, legislative analyst Janet Stocco wrote in an email Monday morning, citing a burst pipe in the State House.

Lawmakers continue to participate in hearings mostly remotely, but each meeting must be staffed by an in-person clerk. Only the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee meeting was scheduled to be held in the State House on Monday. It was moved to the nearby Cross Building. Other legislative meetings are proceeding as scheduled.





Other State House staff were also asked to work remotely “until further notice,” according to an alert sent to staff. The building will be closed on Tuesday for repairs.