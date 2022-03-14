Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This Olympics has given us all a clear view of how greed is in control. China’s authoritarian government seems to care only about absolute control and humans are mere paving stones on the road to dominance. Russia desperately wants to regain superpower status. Killing people is just a necessary move on the way to dominance.

In China, a cultural and religious minority is being wiped out. In Russia, a 15-year-old girl is just fodde r for a cruel public relations campaign. I think the Chinese and Russian dictators are perfect examples of avarice, the extreme form of greed. In a small but significant way Major League Baseball’s recent mess is another example of greed run amok.

There are millions of people who care about their neighbors, their towns and the future. However, as long as a small percentage of powerful individuals use lies as a means to dominate then we will continue in our downward spiral. A friend of more than 60 years told me, when we were teenagers, to put my ego in a box and never open the box, the best advice I ever received.





Our world is facing monumental challenges: climate change, threats to representative government, world hunger and world peace. All solvable issues but for greed. We are fragile creatures and unless we can find a cure for greed sometime down the road, humans will become carbon remains for an emerging world where nature is back in control.

Tom Conger

Gorham