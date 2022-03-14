Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A nuclear winter’s night would be oh, so long. So cold, so dark and starless. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.

Think back 65 million years. The dinosaurs suddenly extinct without preface, flesh burned to the bone in an instant by a radiation tsunami. Some… god?… of the universe sends a bomb, an asteroid. Think to the present. Our world leaders send bombs. Hiroshima, Nagasaki – rough estimate: from 100,000 to 200,000 Japanese civilians murdered in the U.S. military’s “experiment” to end a world-wide war, not our first. Not our last?

Three Mile Island. Chernobyl. Fukushima. Now, more nuclear threats from Vladimir Putin’s criminal assault on Ukraine. Are the aliens high up in their saucers monitoring us? For their own safety, will they stop us from blowing up our beautiful blue planet, thus disturbing the balance of our solar system, our Milky Way galaxy, possibly the entire universe? Do they see in us the same threat that President Harry Truman saw in 1945 Japan? An absolute and thorough end to us dinosaurs, and to our world-wide madness.





Frank Zimbardi

Solon