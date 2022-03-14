Mask requirements for Maine judicial facilities will be lifted due to revised U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements and decreasing cases of COVID-19 across the state, the Maine Judicial Branch announced Monday.

Depending on the facility, mask wearing may be recommended in smaller spaces where a requirement to wear a mask is specifically posted, according to the Maine Judicial Branch. Three ply masks will be available from judicial marshals at courthouse entry screenings.

Although the mask requirement has dropped, other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place including the use of remote proceedings for many court proceedings as provided in Administrative Order JB-21-05, COVID-19 entry screening questions, maximum capacity limits, and quarantine and isolation procedures, according to the Maine Judicial Branch.





Masks are not required, however, a person can wear one if they wish.