The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died and another 282 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands 2,145. Check our tracker for more information.
High costs and delayed care mark Maine’s challenges entering 3rd pandemic year
Wider challenges of workforce shortages and supply chain backups are not going away. The threat of another variant will always be on the horizon.
Harmful microplastics found in Maine snails and slugs could be linked to blue tarps
Blue tarps are as much a part of Maine’s landscape as pine trees and chickadees. Turns out they could be contributing to the presence of microplastics in the soil.
A voracious insect is coming back, but WWII planes won’t be needed to fight it this time
In the 1970s, repurposed warplanes converged at the Presque Isle Air Base to battle a new enemy — the spruce budworm.
Maine-Russia trade was recovering from the pandemic until the Ukraine invasion
Oil accounted for nearly all of the $45.8 million in Russian goods sent to Maine last year.
Former water district head locked trustees out of systems on his way out, lawsuit says
Michael Corson is accused of changing the passwords to Anson-Madison Water District’s email and Amazon accounts, his former work-issued cellphone and other applications.
A Mass. company that expanded to Bangor brought in $15M in its 1st year
Homeland Power and Utility does a variety of work on major utility infrastructure from line repairs to substation construction and storm restoration work.
Bucksport hopes ready-made plan for vacant downtown property will spur purchase
Set on a hill, a property at the crossroads of Bucksport has been waiting for the right buyer for seven years. But so far, the right buyer hasn’t emerged.
John Travolta looks to sell Islesboro mansion for $5 million
John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, purchased the property, which is recognized as having historical significance, 31 years ago.
Female soldiers blast Maine lawmakers for weak response to sexual assault in National Guard
“It seems as though everyone in Augusta is in denial of what has happened,” said Meg Church, who shared her story of being harassed.
Maine’s 2nd-ever condemned murderer wasn’t convinced God could forgive him
Joseph Quasson was hanged on May 12, 1726, after telling an account of his life to Rev. Samuel Moody, who visited while he was imprisoned.
Look up the 120 Maine projects getting 1st round of federal earmarks in a decade
The largest earmark is nearly $13 million for rail improvements in northern Maine, while millions will be put toward improving Route 1 on the midcoast.
How Bangor-area schools are spending millions in federal relief funds
Some schools have chosen to use federal funds to update school buildings and expand tutoring, health and social services.
Maine metal sculptor creating tribute to fallen crew of 2015 ship sinking
Among the people who died when the El Faro sank ― including the ships’ captain ― were five graduates of Maine Maritime Academy, four of whom were also Mainers.
