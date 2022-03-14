Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies in the north and sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 282 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands 2,145. Check our tracker for more information.

Wider challenges of workforce shortages and supply chain backups are not going away. The threat of another variant will always be on the horizon.





Blue tarps are as much a part of Maine’s landscape as pine trees and chickadees. Turns out they could be contributing to the presence of microplastics in the soil.

In the 1970s, repurposed warplanes converged at the Presque Isle Air Base to battle a new enemy — the spruce budworm.

Oil accounted for nearly all of the $45.8 million in Russian goods sent to Maine last year.

Michael Corson is accused of changing the passwords to Anson-Madison Water District’s email and Amazon accounts, his former work-issued cellphone and other applications.

Homeland Power and Utility does a variety of work on major utility infrastructure from line repairs to substation construction and storm restoration work.

Set on a hill, a property at the crossroads of Bucksport has been waiting for the right buyer for seven years. But so far, the right buyer hasn’t emerged.

John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, purchased the property, which is recognized as having historical significance, 31 years ago.

“It seems as though everyone in Augusta is in denial of what has happened,” said Meg Church, who shared her story of being harassed.

Joseph Quasson was hanged on May 12, 1726, after telling an account of his life to Rev. Samuel Moody, who visited while he was imprisoned.

The largest earmark is nearly $13 million for rail improvements in northern Maine, while millions will be put toward improving Route 1 on the midcoast.

READ MORE:

— Maine’s historic Black church awarded more than $1M in federal funds for renovations

— Rockland to get $1.5 million federal funding boost to repair aging fish pier

— Katahdin region to receive $3.5 million in federal funds to redevelop former mill sites

— Susan Collins secures nearly $90 million for Maine university system

Some schools have chosen to use federal funds to update school buildings and expand tutoring, health and social services.

Among the people who died when the El Faro sank ― including the ships’ captain ― were five graduates of Maine Maritime Academy, four of whom were also Mainers.

In other Maine news …

Big changes coming for UMaine’s rebuilding men’s hockey team

35 people left homeless after Caribou’s Riverside Motor Court burns down

Maine woman accused of trafficking $800,000 worth of meth in Nebraska

Upgrades coming to entry ports on Maine border with Canada

The Gulf of Maine has the most marine mammal diversity on the East Coast, study finds

Down East man dies in single-vehicle crash

5-month-old boy and his father seriously injured Sunday in Franklin County crash

Down East man accused of killing father ordered held without bail

Albion man accused of running large marijuana grow outside Maine adult-use laws

Portland Charter Commission endorses local voting rights for noncitizen residents

After 2-year delay, Maine Science Festival will finally premiere its climate change symphony

Remains of Maine airman killed during WWII identified