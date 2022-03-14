University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Waldo County Extension Association will offer four online weekly workshops with a rural living theme starting 9–11 a.m. on April 2. Additional dates are April 9, 16, and 23.

“Rural Living Month” workshop topics include homestead livestock choices; working with children and teens in the garden; Maine’s invasive forest insects; and home cheesemaking. This series is organized by WCEA in lieu of its annual Rural Living Day event, postponed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fee is $10 per workshop; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. Financial assistance is available. All proceeds go to the WCEA scholarship fund. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-342-5971 or sadee.mehuren@maine.edu.



