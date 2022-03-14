AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta has been designated as a Military Friendly® school, achieving Gold award status in the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schooldesignation by VIQTORY. UMA was recognized for its exceptional service to veterans, military service members, and their families. Receiving the Gold award status acknowledges the “over and above” student centered approach that UMA offers its community.

“We are grateful that our military service members, veterans, and their families have chosen UMA to pursue their educational goals,” stated UMA Interim President Joseph Szakas. “This designation recognizes the commitment of the faculty and staff at UMA to support our students and to ensure their success.”

“We are honored to receive this designation and achieve gold award status,” said Amy Line, UMA director of Military and Veterans’ Services. “This is consistent with UMA’s long history of being a welcoming community for those who served or are currently serving and their families. At both the Veterans Academic Center on the Augusta Campus and the Veterans Lounge on the Bangor Campus, our service members and veterans find fellow students with shared experiences and a built in support system upon arrival.”





Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools Top Awards were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, 665 schools earned awards level designations in Gold, Silver, and Bronze, 282 of over 1800 participants were selected for “Gold” award status for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. This review measures the institution’s ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Repayment, Persistence, and Loan Default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/schools/.