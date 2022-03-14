WATERVILLE – The Maine Film Center announces the dates of the 25th annual Maine International Film Festival, which will be held July 8-17 in Waterville at Railroad Square Cinema and the Waterville Opera House, in Skowhegan at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theater, and online. Festival passes and packages are now available to pre-order via the Festival’s website, MIFF.org.

Throughout 10 days in July, Festival attendees will have the opportunity to see a unique slate of approximately 100 films, including premieres, made-in-Maine features, classic revivals, and short films from around the world.

This year will be not only MIFF’s 25th anniversary, but also the last year at Railroad Square Cinema before the Maine Film Center moves to the new Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville.





“We couldn’t be prouder to return to a full-scale festival for our 25th anniversary,” says Mike Perreault, executive director of the Maine Film Center. “This celebration of film brings art and storytelling to Maine that might otherwise not be enjoyed by audiences here. And our new Tourmaline Prize will provide additional support to independent filmmakers by celebrating the best made-in-Maine films.”

The complete Festival lineup and individual ticket sales will be available mid-June. MIFF is currently accepting film submissions through April 22 via FilmFreeway.com/MIFF.

Presenting sponsors of MIFF are Waterville Creates, the Lawry Family Foundation, and Colby College. The Festival’s branding, honoring the location and legacy of Railroad Square Cinema, was produced by All Over It.

The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine; the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world; and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibition and education programs. MFC believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information, visit MaineFilmCenter.org.