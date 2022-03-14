Hall to honor 2022 inductees Julia ‘Judy’ Kahrl and Jessica Meir in ceremony that coincides with Women’s History Month

Date: Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Location: Farber Forum in Jewett Hall, University of Maine at Augusta campus*





The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame 33rd Annual Induction Ceremonies will be held at the Farber Forum located in Jewett Hall on the University of Maine at Augusta campus.

2022 Inductees

Julia ‘Judy’ Kahrl, Ph.D. – An activist for women’s autonomy and freedom to make their own choices about sexual and reproductive health care from puberty until their last days. Founder, Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights (GRR!)

Jessica Meir, Ph.D. – Comparative physiologist and NASA astronaut, role model and mentor

For full bios of the 2022 inductees, please visit: https://www.uma.edu/about/community/mwhof/.

The program will include opening remarks from President of the Business and Professional Women/Maine Futurama Foundation Myra Chaloult and University of Maine at Augusta Interim President Joseph Szakas. Lynn Soucy, Treasurer of the BPW/ Maine Futurama Foundation, will serve as emcee.

Gov. Janet Mills, herself a 2019 Maine Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, will be in attendance and will provide remarks. Members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a 2011 Maine Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, U.S. Sen. Angus King, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a 2001 Maine Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will provide recorded greetings for the honorees.

The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by the Maine Federation of Business and Professional Women. The Hall of Fame is dedicated to women whose achievements have had a significant statewide impact, have significantly improved the lives of women, and whose contributions provided enduring value for women.

The induction ceremony is usually held at the University of Maine at Augusta on the third Saturday of March, in observance of Women’s History Month. UMA maintains a permanent Maine Women’s Hall of Fame display of photographs and citations for all honorees in the Bennett D. Katz Library.

The BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation maintains an active scholarship program. Since 1962, when the first small scholarship was presented, it has been helping Maine women achieve economic self-sufficiency by awarding scholarships to outstanding and deserving women. Recipients of these scholarships have gone on to contribute to the economic well-being of their families and the State of Maine.

*In accordance with University of Maine System COVID-19 protocols, face coverings are required for anyone attending events in UMS facilities.