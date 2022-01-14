A weekend of single-digit temperatures will be plunged into a deeper freeze due to high winds expected on Friday night and throughout Saturday.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this weekend as low temperatures blanket the state this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill warning has been issued for most of central, northern and western Maine, with a wind chill advisory in effect for the southernmost and coastal areas of the state.





Winds are expected to reach gusts of up to 40 mph Friday evening and continue throughout the day on Saturday.

Extreme wind chill can cause frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 10 minutes, the NWS warned. People should limit their time outside, and wear the appropriate outdoor gear if it is necessary to be outdoors.

❗ A storm will approach our area tonight, bringing very cold temperatures, gusty winds, and blowing snow. Wind chills -35° and below across the north and -25°F and below Downeast are expected. Blowing snow across the east will lead to limited visibility through the day Sat #MEwx pic.twitter.com/JuG5wwqpt8 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 14, 2022

Caribou is expected to see a high of negative 2 degrees on Saturday, and with winds, outside temperatures will like 37 degrees below zero. Houlton is predicted to see a high of 1 degree, with a wind chill value as cold as 32 degrees below zero.

Millinocket can expect a daytime high of 3 degrees, with a wind chill value as cold as 30 degrees below zero, while Bangor is expected to reach a high of 6 degrees with winds making it feel like negative 20 degrees.

The Down East region is expected to see snow showers overnight, with an accumulation between 1 and 3 inches expected. Saturday will bring a high of 4 degrees, and a wind chill value of around 30 below zero.

The Augusta region will reach a high of approximately 7 degrees on Saturday, and wind chills will make it feel as cold as negative 23, while the Portland area can expect a high near 9 degrees with a wind chill making it feel like 20 degrees below zero.

The windy conditions can also cause whiteout conditions, as well as push vehicles around on roadways, and drivers are cautioned to drive carefully.