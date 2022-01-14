Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am an eighth-grader at King Middle School in Portland. We have been learning about fossil fuels and how they are bad for the environment. Our oceans are rising and forests are burning. If we do not change our ways there could be floods and fires that affect people and where they live. I strongly believe solar energy can help stop climate change; it is reliable and a clean energy.

Investing in solar will help move us into a carbon neutral future. Climate change is happening now and we must take action to stop it. One reason we should invest in solar is that it is reliable. The sun always comes up and we can depend on its energy forever. According to the Wilderness Society, “Solar energy is the most abundant energy resource on Earth — 173,000 terawatts of solar energy strikes the Earth continuously. That’s more than 10,000 times the world’s total energy use.” Solar is also a clean energy that does not burn fossil fuels to generate power.

I believe solar power is the best way to move into a carbon neutral future. Solar energy does not burn fossil fuels and we can depend on solar.





Jackalyn Rogers

Portland