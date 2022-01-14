Local nonprofit Women for Healthy Rural Living will host “Maine Women: Finding Our Strength,” a series of small group discussions on how we meet our personal and societal challenges, using six Maine-centric books of women who have navigated difficulties in a variety of settings and eras. Six books will be discussed over the course of 2022, with three books planned for winter/spring and three for the fall.

The first discussion group begins in February, with the book “Finding Freedom: A Chef’s Story” by Erin French. These discussions will be held in-person, but may be adapted to a virtual format as needed. A series of three facilitated discussions over a month will be held for each book. Registration is separate for each book in the series. Participants may register for one or more of the six books and will receive copies of the book upon registration.

These book discussion groups are free, but registration is required. Participants must also agree to be masked while indoors and be fully vaccinated, including a booster shot. To learn more and register, please visit: https://whrl.org/programs/book. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-546-7677 or zabet@whrl.org.



