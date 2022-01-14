Grade 12, high honors: Samuel Bridges, Leah Cravin, Grace Dugans, Adam Groski, Leah Higgins, McKenzie Hobert, Madison Coover, Sean Jost, Katie Kinney, Lauren McGraw, Joslyn Stutheit, Abby Townsend, and Jeremiah Vadas; honors: Brady Dunham, Tim Ross Foster, Anthony Lehman, Sydney Nesbitt, and Jasmine Saucier.
Grade 11, high honors: Robbie Giles, Abigail Jost, Caleb Leathers, Jason Libby, Ryan Libby, Veronica Mercier, Micah Robert, Hope St. John, and Lexy Wilson; honors: Isaiah Jackson, Kayla Parker, Emma Remington, Julia Szewc, and Michael Yang.
Grade 10 high honors: Natasha Alyokhin, Levi Bard, Abby Brown, Zakery Chadbourne, Hannah Legere, Grace Lewis, Kate Linnehan, Jalen Reed, Isabelle Rounds, Natalie Todd, and Mj Whitcomb; honors: Tessa Baker, Joshua Conley, Tyler Gillie, Carter Light, Anna Norris, Lily Saucier, Conrad Straubel, Olivia Wadsworth, Kaytlin Whitmore, and Ezra Wildrick.
Grade nine, high honors: Katherine Benjamin, Joshua Bubar, Roman Cassidy, Nataleigh Dorr, Deborah Faris, Brinn George, and Sam McGraw; honors: Sydney Barnes, Jonathan Benjamin, Jack Cambra, Melody Dunn, Gabe Gahagan, Braydon Holmes, Callie Honnell-Cronin, Caleb Martin, Timothy Martin, Ellie Mason, Hope Nesbitt, Cole Payne, Isaiah Peavey, Hailey Purvis, Meghan Remington, Jeriah Robert, Tristan Shaw, Olivia Urbanski, and Judah Wildrick.