The border war between the University of Maine and University of New Hampshire basketball programs will take on a same-day format in Durham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

That news comes after the UMaine at UNH men’s basketball game that was postponed Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues at UNH was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 26, America East senior associate commissioner for content strategy Sean Tainsh announced Thursday morning.

The UMaine at New Hampshire women’s game originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 now will be played at 4 p.m. on the same day.





In addition, the New Hampshire at UMaine men’s basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, has been moved up a day to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Cross Insurance

Center in Bangor, meaning those teams will meet twice within three nights.

The UMaine women are set to host UNH in their first meeting of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Center.

The UMaine men return to action Sunday with their first America East home game of the season against Binghamton. Game time is 1 p.m.