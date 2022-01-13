PORTLAND — The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute appointed a new member to its board of directors: Renee Lewis.

Lewis currently serves as principal and managing partner at Bloomfield Capital in Portland — which manages over $500 million in investments. Renee’s prior roles included founding and managing real estate consulting firms. Lewis attended Duke University.

Lewis has also served on the board of directors for the Maine Real Estate Development Association, Avesta Housing, Breakwater School, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine—as well as on the advisory board of the Saco River Theater and as a Corporator for Gorham Savings Bank.





Lewis lives in Hollis with her husband, son, and Irish Wolfhounds — where she enjoys hiking, kayaking, and riding horses.

Lewis will be joining current board members: The Honorable Olympia J. Snowe—honorary chair, Cary Olson Cartwright—chair, Betsey Timm—treasurer, Catherine Lamson—secretary, Annie Drew, Laurie Fisher, Katie Fullam Harris, Robin Hodgskin, JoAnn Leon, Marie McCarthy, Dianne Nason, Kari Suva, and Alicia Walsh.