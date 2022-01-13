CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, welcomes back Portland rocker Pete Kilpatrick for a full-band concert Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Dan Blakeslee will open the show, returning to the tradition of a rollicking concert to head into the toboggan nationals weekend.

Tickets for the Pete Kilpatrick Band show are $22 in advance and will be $25 at the door. Masks are required inside the Camden Opera House, and the choose-your-own reserved seating system inserts a couple of social distance seats each side of ticketing parties. Tickets may be purchased online at www.camdenoperahouse.com or by calling the box office at 207-236-3154.

Earlier at the opera house are SoundCheck shows (one hour/$10) by Laurie Jones on Friday, Jan. 28; and string quartet Take 4 on Friday, Feb. 4. On Sunday, Feb. 13, The Literary Salon returns at 2 p.m. with Love, Belfast – an hour-long reading by Belfast poets, led by Belfast Poet Laureate Judy Kaber (admission is free but tickets are required). Foursome Red Tail Hawk will present a SoundCheck show Friday, Feb. 18. And on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, local author/illustrator Stephen Costanza will present his latest book, “King of Ragtime,” in multimedia fashion.





For more information on upcoming events and tickets, visit the website, updated regularly.